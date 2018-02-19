'Warcraft' Rumor: 'Warcraft III' Remaster to Be Announced Soon?

Blizzard After spending years as an MMO, is it finally time for "Warcraft" to return to its roots?

Reports are coming in that prominent "Warcraft III" personalities and players are headed to Blizzard headquarters for some huge offline event. Could this finally be the moment that classic "Warcraft" fans are waiting for?

"World of Warcraft-" focused website Wowhead recently reported that many international "Warcraft III" players suddenly started making plans to obtain U.S. visas in order to attend a Blizzard-hosted event set to take place at the end of this month.

One of these players, a Russian pro named Happy, released a statement saying that, while he cannot disclose any information regarding the event, Blizzard does plan to announce something during the said event.

Because of this vague response and the fact that many of the people being invited are related to the competitive "Warcraft III" scene in one way or another, fans have begun to speculate that this just might be the rumored "Warcraft III" remaster that they have been waiting for.

Ever since Blizzard released "StarCraft: Remastered" last year, many have begun to hope the multimillion dollar company would give the same treatment to its other classic titles such as the original "Diablo" and the old "Warcraft" games, before it turned into the online sensation that it is today.

Most newer gamers might only know of "Warcraft" as the online multiplayer game, but in the mid-90s and early 2000s, "Warcraft" was better known for being one of the best real-time strategy games in the market. It also held a reputation for having one of the best map creator toolkits out at the time, having spawned numerous tower defense games and was even the game that gave birth to the original "Defense of the Ancients," which would later create the popular MOBA genre.

While there has been no confirmation from Blizzard regarding the event, it is very suspicious, and it has set the precedence with remastering its older titles. Perhaps it is finally time for the players to travel back to the old days of Azeroth and relive the rise of the Lich King.