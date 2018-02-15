'Warhammer: Vermintide 2' Release Date: Get Ready to Slay Some Skaven This March

Fatshark Face off against hordes of Skaven and the Chaos army in "Vermintide 2."

Sharpen up those swords and ready up some arms against the Skaven horde because "Warhammer: Vermintide 2" is coming this March 8.

Swedish developer Fatshark announced on Feb. 14 that "Warhammer: Vermintide 2," the much-awaited sequel to the first-person fantasy action game, will arrive for consoles and the PC platform on the 8th of March. In addition to that, the pre-order beta for the game will start on Feb. 28.

"Warhammer: Vermintide 2" is a four-player co-op action game much in the same vein as Valve's prestigious "Left 4 Dead" (L4D) franchise. Just like L4D, "Vermintide" has players grouping up as four unique individuals with their own backgrounds and personalities as they try to survive the End Times, a cataclysmic event that signals the end of the world. The only thing that stands in the way between survival and death are the hordes of Skaven people armed to the teeth as well as the forces of the Chaos army.

Unlike L4D, one unique facet about "Vermintide" is that each playable character has its own set of personal skills and weapons. For example, Kerillian the Waywatcher excels in using bows and dual daggers, allowing her to deal swift attacks in quick succession. Whereas Markus the Empire Soldier prefers large, slow weapons like the two-handed sword and weapons that pack a larger punch such as the blunderbuss.

"Vermintide 2" doubles down on the importance of picking a character as each of the five returning heroes will now have the option to choose from three different career paths that will alter how they play. Markus, for example, can choose to be either a Mercenary, Foot Knight, or Huntsman with each having its own pros and cons.

As a foot knight, he will hold the front lines and serve as the first and last line of defense of the party. Armed with a sword and board, he will always be in the thick of the battle. A huntsman, on the other hand, favors fighting from far away rather than up close. Taking advantage of bows and guns, he will dance around the battlefield raining death from above. Finally, a mercenary is the best of both worlds, having enough armor to be in the middle of a fight, but not too heavy that he cannot still be fleet of foot.

Each of the five playable characters will have similar career options available to them, making each one even more unique than before.

"Warhammer: Vermintide 2" was first announced in August of last year and is set to arrive for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on March 8.