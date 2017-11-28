'Westworld' Season 2 Premiere Date News: HBO Series Confirmed to Air in Spring 2018

Facebook/WestworldHBO Promotional image for 'Westworld'

The second season of "Westworld" is set to air next year in spring.

This much was confirmed by "Westworld" star Evan Rachel Wood when asked by a fan on Twitter earlier this month. The actress simply replied with "Spring 2018," which sent her followers into a wild frenzy of excitement.

The show took the world by storm when it first premiered in October of last year. Fans have been waiting a long time for season 2, and the reason for the lengthy period in between seasons is due to the demanding production "Westworld" entails. Season 2 is expected to be bigger and to introduce a new theme park. Apart from the titular amusement park, another called Samurai World is believed to be making an appearance in the second installment.

It can be recalled that the season 1 finale ended with the uprising of the hosts. The humans are in danger, with the hosts setting out to target them. However, showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy revealed to Entertainment Weekly earlier this year that there will be a time jump of sorts between seasons 1 and 2.

"You're definitely going to see the aftermath and the effects of what happened," Joy said.

"We are definitely not picking up right where we left off," Nolan added.

Fans can also look forward to meeting new characters in season 2. As previously reported, Gustaf Skarsgard, Fares Fares, and Betty Gabriel have joined the cast. Skarsgard, who is known for his work on "Vikings," is set to play a character named Karl Strand, a "white-collar guy comfortable in the field."

Fares, on the other hand, will portray a tech expert named Antoine Costa. Gabriel will be playing the recurring role of Maling, someone who is "trying to restore order on the ground." Rounding out the new cast members are Jonathan Tucker, Neil Jackson, and Katja Herbers.

"Westworld" season 2 will premiere in spring 2018.