When Will This Year's Good Friday and Easter Sunday Fall?

Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch Easter eggs adorn an apple tree in the garden of the summerhouse of German pensioners Christa and Volker Kraft, in the eastern German town of Saalfeld, March 19, 2014.

Easter is coming, and for Christians all over the world, this means celebrating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead.

This year, Easter Sunday falls on April 1, also April Fool's Day. Unlike holidays like Christmas which are fixed, this celebration varies every year, depending on the rise of the first full moon following the vernal equinox. According to the Bible, Jesus died around the time of the Jewish Passover. Since the full moon varies in each time zone, the Church reportedly ordered to use the 14th day of the lunar month instead. The following Sunday after the date should be Easter day.

Before Christians can celebrate Jesus' return from the dead with Easter egg hunts, however, it is important to note that Palm Sunday has yet to pass. This day commemorates the moment Jesus entered Jerusalem after raising Lazarus from the dead. Palm Sunday this year will fall on March 25, and it will usher in what the Christians call Holy Week. During this time, events include processions involving crosses made out of palm leaves and special prayers.

By Good Friday, which will fall on March 30 this year, the faithful commemorate Jesus' crucifixion. This was the day he died for the people's sins.

The term "Good Friday" was coined to technically mean "pious or holy." Others call the event Holy Friday, Great Friday, Black Friday or Easter Friday, depending on their culture. This marks the beginning of the Easter weekend, which will end on Easter Monday, April 2.

Since this weekend is considered a bank holiday, U.S. families take advantage of this time to bond. For those who prefer to go to church, Easter services in St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City, Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, and the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. are famous.

Children particularly enjoy Easter egg hunts and rolls, as well as parades. The annual White House Easter Egg Roll, which started during President Rutherford B. Hayes' time, is always popular.

In New York City, natives and visitors alike enjoy the Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival. There are also the Union Street Spring Celebration and Easter Parade happening in San Francisco.