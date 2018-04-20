Who Are the Villains Set to Be Featured in the Upcoming 'Spider-Man' PS4 Game?

YouTube courtesy of Insomniac Games The 'Spider-Man' PS4 game is due out on Sept. 7

Marvel's witty web-slinger has made many enemies over the years, but that just comes with the territory of being a crime-fighter. Developers were not lacking in options for villains to have featured in the new "Spider-Man" PS4 game, and they have the potential to be truly memorable foes.

One of the villains players will encounter in the game is none other than Wilson Grant Fisk, or as he's better known, Kingpin. The Kingpin is a criminal mastermind and he has the means to get things done, including putting his enemies away.

Spider-Man has long been a thorn in the Kingpin's side, however, and that will apparently not change in the game. Interestingly enough, however, the Kingpin will apparently end up behind bars at some point inside the game, creative director Bryan Intihar hinted during a recent interview with The Telegraph, but his henchmen will still be around to make things very difficult for Spider-Man.

Another familiar foe players will eventually meet in the new Insomniac Games offering is none other than Norman Osborn himself. Developers revealed that Osborn is doing something different this time around, however, as he will be looking to be re-elected as the mayor of New York City inside the game. In all likelihood though, it will just be a matter of time before his alter-ego, the Green Goblin, shows up.

There are also other villains set to be featured in the "Spider-Man" PS4 game that may not be as familiar to fans.

The first of them is Mister Negative.

Mister Negative is a complex figure who has long been living a double life.

In public, he is known as Martin Li, a well-known philanthropist who has spearheaded the establishment of many charitable organizations and establishments. In private, he fully becomes Mister Negative, a personality of New York's criminal underworld not unlike the Kingpin.

Mister Negative has been increasing his influence in New York City for quite some time now, and it likely won't be easy for Spider-Man to take him down. Aiding Mister Negative in his goal to take over the city are his henchmen known as the Inner Demons.

Lastly, players will also be able to encounter the villain known as the Shocker.

The man behind the Shocker mask is Herman Schultz and, as the Marvel Universe Wiki notes, he's a career criminal who engineered his own battle suit to aid in his nefarious pursuits. The suit is capable of firing off shockwaves that can disorient and harm others.

The Shocker is going to look different from how fans may remember him. The developers have decided to give him a bit of a makeover by outfitting him in a suit of armor, though it's still designed like his old battle suit.

Players will probably see other villains inside the game beyond just the Kingpin, the Green Goblin, Mister Negative and the Shocker. New York City is a big place after all, and there are many evil-doers who have chosen to make that place their home.

The new "Spider-Man" PS4 game will be officially released on Sept. 7.