Who is Aden Stay, the New Man in 'Teen Mom OG' Star Farrah Abraham's Life?

Facebook/TeenMom Former 'Teen Mom OG' star Farrah Abraham

Farrah Abraham has a new man in her life, and here's what is known about him so far.

It looks like Farrah Abraham is officially off the market as it has been confirmed that she's dating stuntman Aden Stay. Us Weekly first confirmed the news just a day after the two had been spotted out on a romantic lunch date.

"Aden is smart, a great father, working in entertainment and films for over 15 years," Farrah Abraham dished out on her new boyfriend. "We're a great team and power couple. I met him in Beverly Hills and literally had a feeling as soon as I saw him...this is my man!" she added.

Not only that, the 26-year-old had revealed that she never thought she would find love at first sight again after the death of Derek Underwood, her daughter Sophia's father, but she is thankful to have met Aden.

"When I met Sophia's father, it was like love at first sight," she told PEOPLE magazine. "Luckily, I've been blessed to work around some great people and met [Aden] and it was kind of like love at first sight again," she added.

The mother of one explains that she felt as if she doesn't deserve to be in an amazing relationship or if she would ever be in one and stresses that if she were to remain single throughout her life, she would be prepared to enjoy that journey. Thankfully for her, she doesn't have to wander through life alone anymore.

Abraham reveals that Stay is Hawaiian and already has children of his own living in Hawaii. She says she couldn't help but feel lucky to have met him.

Aside from being a stuntman who has worked on a number of films such as "Pitch Perfect 3" and "Jurassic World," Stay is also a bona fide businessman who owns several businesses outside the entertainment industry including a construction company as well as a Mexican restaurant called Lui Bueno.

He had also been previously linked to "Pitch Perfect" actress Rebel Wilson while Abraham had been in an on-and-off relationship with Simon Saran for two years.