Will Smith Shares Message About God With 15 Million Instagram Followers

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok) Actor Will Smith arrives at the 47th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California, February 5, 2016.

Two-time Academy Award nominee Will Smith has become an Instagram sensation since joining the social media platform just four months ago. He has already amassed more than 15 million followers and in his most recent post he used his platform to share a message about God.

Smith has been using social media to share comedic and inspirational messages with his followers. In his new video message, he talked about the important lesson he learned after going skydiving.

"Skydiving is a really interesting confront with fear," Smith said on Instagram before describing his exhilarating experience. "So you get onto the airplane and you're sitting there, you fly and you go up to 14,000 feet and the guy walks up [to the edge] and you're looking down to death! Terror! They say on three ... and you fall out of the airplane and in one second you realize that it's the most blissful experience of your life."

Although the "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" actor admits feeling terror just moments before they jumped out of the plane, his fear would soon change.

"You realize at the point of maximum danger, is the point of minimum fear," Smith maintained. "God placed the best things in life on the other side of fear."

On Instagram, Smith also has videos about self discipline, failure, love, happiness and more. The actor often posts videos that can be pegged self-help speeches but unlike his recent post it's not often he mentions God.

In 2015, the Philadelphia native played Christian Dr. Bennet Omalu in the film "Concussion," a Nigerian-born forensic pathologist that made headline news after discovering how concussions affect the brain.

In a past interview with The Christian Post, Smith spoke of his own Christian faith. He maintained that it was instilled in him by his grandmother and that helped him accurately portray Omalu. "My grandmother was really my connection to God."

"She was my spiritual teacher, she was that grandmother at the church, the one having the kids doing the Easter presentations and putting on the Christmas plays and her kids and grandkids had to be first. She was the most spiritually certain person that I had ever met in my entire life. Even to the point that when she was dying she was happy, like she was really excited about going to heaven," Smith told CP.