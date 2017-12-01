'Winds of Winter' Release Date, Plot News: Launch Date Delayed Again? George RR Martin Has New Projects

There's still no definite news about the release of "Winds of Winter." Author George RR Martin has not announced any updates regarding the sixth book to the "A Song of Ice and Fire" (ASOIF) series, but he did confirm he's working on new projects for 2018.

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith George RR Martin admits he's progress on "Winds of Winter" has slowed down.

Martin recently posted on his LiveJournal that he's in between meetings with HBO for what could potentially be the progress of the five "Game of Thrones" prequel or spinoffs in development. He's also in talks with major studios about possibly adapting his other works.

The author also confirmed that the small screen version of his novella, "Nightflyers," will definitely arrive on Syfy in the summer of 2018. The cable network picked up the show for 10 episodes for season 1.

The "Winds of Winter" author previously stated that he's going to give this book his full focus in 2017 so that he'll finally finish writing the story. It doesn't look that way now and fans who are eager to have their copies are growing concerned that the release will be delayed again.

The last installment of ASOIAF, "A Dance with Dragons," hit store shelves in 2011. Martin took six years to finish this novel.

Over the years, the award-winning author released snippets of "Winds of Winter" online. It only sparked the eagerness and curiosity of his readers who have been waiting for a finished book.

Martin admitted in an interview with Express that old age is contributing to his progress in writing "Winds of Winter." He's no longer eager and enthusiastic about meeting deadlines faster.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that "Winds of Winter might feature new character point of views that are not in "Game of Thrones" on HBO. This doesn't come as a surprise, however, since the TV show has veered off from the book versions in more than one instance.