'Wonder Woman 2' Spoilers, Cast Rumor: Who Will Pedro Pascal Play?

Netflix A promotional still from "Narcos" featuring Pedro Pascal

Following the announcement of the casting of "Narcos" star Pedro Pascal in "Wonder Woman 2," details are being kept under wraps about who he will play. However, fans are quick to get to the bottom of the mystery.

It was confirmed by the casting of Kristen Wiig that Cheetah will be the next big villain that Gal Gadot's character will have to take on in her second solo adventure.

While Pascal's role is being kept secret at the moment, the fact that "Wonder Woman 2" is diving into the Cheetah lore provides a clue as to who he will play.

Pascal has become quite the hot commodity at the moment after making a name for himself in the world of pop culture by embodying Oberyn Martell in "Game of Thrones" with a memorable performance.

He then went on to star in Netflix's hit series "Narcos," where he hunts and takes down drug cartels as Javier Pena. On the big screen, Pascal owned the role of the whip-toting agent Whiskey in "Kingsman: The Golden Circle."

Apart from being in demand, Pascal has proven time and again that he has the charm, the acting chops, and everything in between to be a full-on movie star.

This is why Revenge of the Fans believes that Pascal has been tapped to play the role of the Argentine business tycoon Sebastian Ballesteros in "Wonder Woman 2."

The character is known in the comics as the fourth Cheetah and the only male Cheetah in the bunch. The abovementioned site believes that the Chilean-American being bilingual will help him sell the part not to mention the charisma and strength that Sebastian has.

Since it is all but confirmed that Wiig will play the version of Barbara Ann Minerva in "Wonder Woman 2," her story is intertwined with Sebastian, so it makes sense for him to make an appearance.

For those who do not know, Sebastian was born to a poor worker's family in Buenos Aires whose values and politics he never agreed to. He vowed to work his way to the top using his business skills, which he did. In the process, he worked with the man who was responsible for the death of his parents and sibling.

Despite all the riches in the world, the character felt he still wields no real power and rectifies this by striking a deal with the plant god Urzkartaga to give him the power of cat god.

Reuters/Danny Moloshok File photo of actress Kristen Wiig arrives at the 2015 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California February 21, 2015.

It is unclear as to why WarnerBros. is being secretive about Pascal's role in "Wonder Woman 2," but if he is indeed playing Sebastian, a.k.a. the fourth Cheetah, it looks like the sequel is looking to dive deeper into the mythology the superhero.

However, since Pascal is set to play a "key" character, he might be present in the majority of the movie. If he will be Sebastian, Barbara Ann being there as well means the bloody history between these two characters as laid out in the comics might be fully fleshed out in the movie as well.

"Wonder Woman 2" opens in November 2019.