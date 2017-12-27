WWE Rumors: Is The Undertaker Going to Take Part in the 2018 'Royal Rumble'?

New rumor hints The Undertaker may show up on the special anniversary episode of 'RAW' that takes place just before the 'Rumble'

Reuters WWE Superstar the Undertaker walks toward the ring at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida, United States in this April 2, 2017 handout photo. WWE/Handout via REUTERS

Over the past few years, fans had gotten used to The Undertaker disappearing for a long stretch of the wrestling calendar, suddenly showing up for "WrestleMania" season and then going away for a while again.

All of that made sense since The Undertaker is a legend in the industry, and he does not need to show up on TV on a weekly or even monthly basis to get fans interested in any upcoming match of his.

His latest disappearing act has felt and still feels different, however.

Coming off his second "WrestleMania" loss – the first was to Brock Lesnar at "WrestleMania 30," while the one earlier this year was to Roman Reigns – the man who fans know as "The Deadman" seemed to bid farewell in his own way, leaving his iconic gear in the middle of the ring and disappearing into the darkness.

It was a move straight out of the "I'm retiring" playbook, and if The Undertaker never showed up in a ring again after that, no one would be surprised.

Recently though, there have been rumblings that the industry veteran might not be done just yet.

The folks at the WWE have already confirmed that The Undertaker will make an appearance at the special anniversary episode of "Monday Night RAW," which will take place on Jan. 22. And now, a new rumor is hinting that he will be there to do something of significance.

According to a source spoken to by WrestlingNews.co, "Taker is not going to appear on that show just to wave and say hello. I'll leave it at that."

Considering the timing of The Undertaker's return and the hint that he may be doing something important when he shows up again, those things could mean that the former multi-time world champion will be announcing that he will enter the Royal Rumble match.

The Undertaker was involved in last year's Royal Rumble match but did not exactly look good during his time in the ring, so it is possible he wants to redeem himself in 2018.

Earlier this year, it seemed like a genuine possibility that The Undertaker's wrestling days were over. Recent rumblings, however, are hinting that maybe "The Deadman" has one last ride left to go on.