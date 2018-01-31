WWE Rumors: WWE Hoping To Include Ronda Rousey-The Rock Tag Team on WrestleMania 34?

REUTERS/Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports UFC Women's Bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey and UFC president Dana White arrive on the Red Carpet at Lure Nightclub for the premier of The Ultimate Fighter women in the newly formed women in the strawweight class.

Following Ronda Rousey's appearance at the World Wrestling Entertainment's first-ever all-women Royal Rumble match last Sunday, the rumor mill is now filled with speculations that company officials are hoping to put up a tag team consisting of Rousey and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for the upcoming WrestleMania 34 event.

Since last summer, many were convinced that Rousey would be making an appearance in WWE soon. There have been reports that the MMA fighter had started her wrestling training at the time with WWE star Brian Kendrick.

Those rumors were consolidated when the MMA fighter was seen on several occasions with WWE executive Triple H, as well as when his wife Stephanie McMahon made the women's Royal Rumble match possible.

While Rousey's appearance last Sunday practically confirmed that her WWE career has started, details of when her first actual fight as a professional wrestler will take place have yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, MMA Fighting's Dave Meltzer recently reported that WWE insiders claimed the company was currently working on putting Rousey and The Rock in one tag team to be pitted against McMahon and Triple H.

A match-up this big will obviously be featured in an equally major event such as WrestleMania.

Though none of these rumors have been confirmed yet, it can be recalled that when Rousey came up to the WWE ring last Sunday, she did not do much other than shake hands with Asuka (whose real name is Kanako Urai) and McMahon. Rousey also repeatedly pointed to the hanging WrestleMania logo that implied that fans should watch out for her in that major event.

While Rousey is most likely on board with the rumored tag team, the same cannot be said with The Rock. It has been years since Johnson last had a real WWE fight. When he fought at WrestleMania in 2013, he suffered a muscle injury which forced him to delay the filming of "Hercules" at the time.

WrestleMania 34 happens on April 8 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.