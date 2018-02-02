Xbox Deals with Gold: Everything to Know

REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn People walk past an Xbox sign at the 2014 Electronic Entertainment Expo, in California June 10, 2014.

Xbox Deals with Gold has a new list full of discounted games following the end of last week's deals. This week, the list features several critically acclaimed titles, such as "Fallout 4," "FIFA 18," and "Forza Horizon 3."

According to reports, the latest list of Xbox's game title deals is specifically tailored to the console's loyal fans who have managed to grab an Xbox Live Gold membership. To give a taste of the many possibilities from the Xbox Deals with Gold, "Fallout 4" is being sold for a mere $20.09, whereas the Game of the Year Edition of the critically acclaimed title is being sold for $36, complete with all of the downloadable content (DLC). Aside from "Fallout 4," "FIFA 18," "NHL 18," and "Madden NFL 18: GOAT Super Bowl Edition" are being sold for $30, $24, and $19.80, respectively.

For those who have yet to grab an Xbox Live Gold membership, some titles will still be available for a steep discount. The list includes "Forza Horizon 3: Standard Edition," "Ultimate Ninja Storm 2," and "Ultimate Ninja Storm 4: Road to Boruto," which are being sold for $30, $14, and $25, respectively. The full list of the Xbox Deals with Gold is available on Major Nelson's blog. There will also be games that will go on sale for those who own Xbox 360, but so far nothing has been revealed. However, the gaming giant is expected to reveal it in the coming days.

The Xbox Deals with Gold batch that includes all the titles mentioned above will be available until Feb. 6 at 6 a.m. EST. Meanwhile, the new list of Xbox Games with Gold will soon replace the January Games with Gold. More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. In the meantime, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.