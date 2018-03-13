Xbox One Update To Add FreeSync Support, Twitter Sharing

REUTERS/NICK ADAMS The Xbox One controller is pictured during a press event unveiling Microsoft's new Xbox in Redmond, Washington.

A number of new features are coming to the Xbox One this spring. A recent update to the Alpha Insider program is now available for download for insiders who want to enjoy these new features.

Unveiled during the first episode of Microsoft's new monthly streaming show Inside Xbox, the updates include support for various hardware as well as better integration with social media.

First off is support for variable refresh rate on FreeSync displays for the Xbox One S and Xbox One X. Gamers who happen to own AMD Radeon FreeSync displays can now synchronize the display's refresh rate with their Xbox One allowing for a smoother viewing experience.

Next up is the Share Controller on Mixer where players who stream on the platform will be able to share their controller directly with viewers on Mixer.com. Once shared, the viewers can now the run the experience via an on-screen virtual controller or with a physical controller.

There's also a new "Share to Twitter" feature that allows Xbox One owners to directly share screenshots and gameplay clips on Twitter. In addition to placing the content on their Twitter media library, the feature will also suggest hashtags to reach more people on the social media platform.

Finally, there's also an upcoming update to Microsoft's Edge browser that will make it look and operate more like it does on Windows 10. Among the new features to the browser will be the ability to download videos and images directly to their console or an external storage device.

Most of these features are currently available for members of the Alpha Ring in the Xbox One Preview Program. All they have to do is download build 1804.180307-1900 which not only brings the new features but also includes a number of critical bug fixes.

As for those not fortunate enough to be a part of the program, they can expect the update to drop sometime this spring.