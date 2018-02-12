Xiaomi The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S will reportedly be the next big thing from the Chinese company and rightfully so.

The tech firm is taking the bezel-less trend to heart as shown in a newly leaked promotional banner shared around on Weibo. There, the device flaunted its all-screen front panel.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S features little to no bezels on all sides although Xiaomi had to find a place to put the front-facing camera and resorted to using a notch on the top-right corner. The tech firm made sure it is diminutive enough so it will not be disruptive, and GSM Arena believes the company is successful in doing that, looking at the leaked image.

The previous version from last year, the Mi Mix 2, featured a thicker bottom bezel, which accommodated the selfie snapper. That made for a much more bothersome asymmetry to some compared to the one on the upcoming version. Either way, what the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S has, at least based on this render, is as close to bezel-less as one could get at the moment all while keeping the necessary sensors.

The much-awaited handset not only has the good looks down, but it also is quite the powerhouse with the hardware it is packing based on its recent visit to AnTuTu for a benchmark test.

It did not fail to impress, showing off the wonders the next-generation Qualcomm processor Snapdragon 845 can do on its performance through its high scores especially with the help of 8 gigabytes (GB) of random access memory (RAM) and 256 GB of storage.

The leaked banner also provided a peek at the back of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, where a vertically-arranged dual camera setup sits. Rumor has it the sensors are based on Sony IMX363 and are both at 12 megapixels (MP).

It is being said the handset will also be shipped with an under-display fingerprint reader as well as AI technology set to rival the iPhone X's Face ID technology.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S will reportedly be made official at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) later this month.