Youth Pastor Arrested for Rape After He Is Caught in Teenager's Bedroom

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Oklahoma County Jail) Wilfredo Flores, 24, was arrested on Tuesday, July 24, in Oklahoma City on a complaint of rape in the first degree.

A 24-year-old youth pastor in Oklahoma City was arrested and charged with rape Tuesday after police say he was caught hiding in the bedroom of a 14-year-old girl who admitted she previously had sex with him.

The Oklahoma City Police Department told Fox 25 News that the teenager was listening to music in her bedroom when the pastor, Wilfredo Flores, entered her home unannounced.

Officials explained in a News9 report that the pastor and the teenager met at a church in the local Hispanic community. In the past year, Flores reportedly used his position to rape the teenager multiple times.

The girl told police that she was at home alone Tuesday afternoon taking a shower with her headphones on when Flores suddenly appeared. She allegedly left her door unlocked by accident after checking her mail.

Flores was reportedly watching the girl's house from inside his car waiting for her mother to leave.

"He had been told not to come to the residence," Sgt. Gary Knight told News9. "As soon as the victim's mother left, he apparently came over to the residence, forced his way inside and refused to leave when the girl told him to leave."

The teenager told police that Flores didn't make any "obvious sexual advances" at the time but when the girl's mother returned to the home to have lunch with her daughter she found Flores inside her daughter's bedroom closet covered with a blanket.

Police told News9 that while they are still not clear what happened between the time Flores entered the teenager's home and when her mother returned, Flores was interrupted when the girl's mother came.

"When the mother arrived home, he was there. Officers found him hiding in a closet. He had a blanket thrown over him trying to conceal himself," Knight said.

Investigators say regardless of the nature of the relationship that exists between the youth pastor and the teenager she cannot give consent to sexual intercourse under Oklahoma law.

"It's certainly something our investigators will look at," Knight said, "but in the end a 13-year-old does not have the ability to give consent to have a sexual relationship."

She told police that she had sexual intercourse with Flores in September 2017 when she was 13 and he was 23. Three months ago, she said the youth pastor made more sexual advances toward her at a church outing when he groped her but she stopped him in "physical rejection."

Since the rejection, the youth pastor has been calling the teenager on the phone about 15-20 times a day and contacted her through text messages.

The girl reportedly told Flores to stop contacting her multiple times but he used Snapchat to find her location.

Police say the teenager may have contacted Flores prior to the bedroom discovery. He pretended he was at the home to give her a thumb drive with information to help her finish a church project.

Flores reportedly entered the home with the thumb drive and Chinese food.

He remained in the Oklahoma County jail on $50,000 bail as of Wednesday.