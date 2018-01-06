YouTube Celebrity Logan Paul Slammed By Japanese Suicide Prevention Group

REUTERS/Mike Blake Following the massive criticisms he is facing, Logan Paul announced that he will be taking a break from posting his vlogs.

Tokyo, Japan-based suicide prevention group Ova recently joined groups and personalities who condemned YouTuber Logan Paul.

The start of 2018 for Paul is anything but okay. At the beginning of the year, the internet star who has over 15 million YouTube subscribers, decided to film and show on the internet a lifeless body hanging from a tree from an apparent suicide case.

According to Japan Times, Ova said that Paul's acts was "in clear violation" of the World Health Organization's standards on how people working in the media industry should divulge details of a suicide incident.

Ova's head, Jiro Ito, further expressed: "It is totally unacceptable to show someone who was driven to suicide as if it's humorous content."

Paul and his friends visited the Aokigahara park near Mount Fuji. The location was also commonly known among tourists as the "suicide forest" due to reports that it has been a usual site where people, unfortunately, decide to end their lives.

In the infamous video, the internet star was filming while walking through the forest when they saw the hanging body.

Many netizens called out Paul for continuously filming and pointing the camera at the dead body (though he blurred the face of the victim) while giggling with his friends and eventually posting the entire incident on YouTube.

Paul opened the said vlog entry by seemingly hyping up his viewers and saying: "I think this definitely marks a moment in YouTube history because I'm pretty sure this has never hopefully happened to anyone on YouTube ever. Now with that said: Buckle the f*** up, because you're never gonna see a video like this again!"

Paul has since apologized in another vlog entry and in a letter posted on his Twitter page where he wrote: "I didn't do it for views. I get views. I did it because I thought I could make a positive ripple on the Internet, not cause a monsoon of negativity."

The original video filmed in Aokigahara has since been deleted by Paul, but at least six million people had watched it on YouTube before it was taken down.

Following the massive criticisms he is facing, Paul announced that he will be taking a break from posting on his vlog.