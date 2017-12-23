YouTube Pushes Out Update To Allow Better Viewing of Vertical Videos

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Ilustration A 3D-printed YouTube icon is seen in front of a displayed YouTube logo in this illustration taken October 25, 2017.

Recent reports have revealed that Google-owned streaming platform YouTube has rolled out a new update that will allow users to view vertical videos properly. The update is meant to remove the black bars that users normally see in vertical videos.

"In the coming weeks, the YouTube mobile app will dynamically adapt to whatever size you choose to watch it in. That means if you're watching a vertical, square or horizontal video, the YouTube player will seamlessly adapt itself, filling the screen exactly the way they should," said YouTube in statement made earlier this year.

After a few months of waiting, it seems that the team of developers in YouTube has finally figured out how to do it, as the update has now been released for iOS users. As such, for Apple users, vertical videos can now be viewed in full screen, removing the black bars that made it difficult to see the full scenes of some videos. Furthermore, the update was made with the thought of he increasing number of vertical videos that have been uploaded in the recent years.

However, one caveat of the update is the fact that not all vertical videos will remove the black bard. There are some that were shot horizontally but had a vertical output. Experts warn that there might be transition period considering that the update was only just released. However, once users have gotten used to the new platform, YouTube is expecting people to upload lesser videos with intentional black bars.

There is no announcement as to when the YouTube update for vertical videos will be released for Android. However, fans are expecting YouTube to release a statement on it sooner or later. In the meantime, iOS users should be able to grab the high requested free update in the App Store.