'Brave and bold': Empowering men to walk with God

Author Marty Machowski offers insights on how men need to be empowered to walk with God.
More Episodes
Podcast Archives
How one Bible passage changed the way this ‘dying’ worship leader has led
Jordan Abina felt like a "dying" worship leader as he fell into a routine. That is until an Old Testament passage changed everything he thought about leading worship....
How girls are being irreversibly damaged by the transgender contagion
There's been an explosion in young girls identifying as transgender over the last decade. Abigail Shrier explains the sudden rise, what's contributing to it, and the irreversible harm that many are being rushed into....
'And they lived happily ever after' and other lies that will destroy your marriage
Many people have bought into lies about love and those lies oftentimes end up destroying marriages. Greg Smalley and Robert Paul have helped married couples for decades and they’re hoping to dismantle myths that set people up for failed relationships....
Hope amid a pandemic: Hearing God in crazy times
When it comes to crazy times, Andy Mason has been through plenty. Now, as the world suffers through a pandemic, the author shows believers how to find hope in God’s presence....
Spiritually hungry: From astrology, tarot cards to life with Christ
In her search to find answers about the world and herself, Marcia Montenegro studied astrology, tarot cards and psychic powers before becoming a certified astrologer for nearly 10 years. She abandoned all of that when God opened her eyes to Jesus....