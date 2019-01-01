Did the sexual revolution launch identity politics?

The sexual revolution has led to higher rates of family breakup, fatherlessness and abortion. But the unintended fallout from the ‘60s movement? Americans not knowing who they are. And this has spawned identity politics, Mary Eberstadt argues in her book Primal Screams.

