In part 2 of the Holy Spirit podcast series, Jennifer Eivaz of Harvest Church in Turlock, California, addresses abuse of the supernatural and how Christians should navigate misuses of the Holy Spirit.
More Episodes
-
Pastor addresses misuse of the Holy Spirit, spiritual gifts
-
Unpacking the mystery of the Holy Spirit
-
Out of homosexuality: How these men discovered the truth of who they are in Christ
-
Calif. pastor tackles increasing Bible illiteracy, a generation that doesn't know Jesus
-
How a Wall St. executive lost everything but felt more satisfied than ever
-
Shannon Bream of Fox News talks faith amid hardships, bad news
-
End times: Authors reject pre-tribulation rapture
-
How forgiveness brought Rwandans together after the genocide
-
'Unplanned': Doug Johnson details his journey, moment he watched wife realize horror of abortion
-
A deeper look at why many millennials think evangelism is wrong
-
What the Bible really says about angels