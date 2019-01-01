Unpacking the mystery of the Holy Spirit

What does the Bible say about the Holy Spirit and why is there such a mystery surrounding this third person of the Trinity? In part one of a three-part series on the Holy Spirit, DeLonn Rance of Evangel University discusses how the Holy Spirit works in Christians' lives and why many in the West deny His active role today.
