Nursing: Following God's Call to Mentorship

Nursing students recognize the caring and intentional personality of Professor Cindy Drohn, a woman who is passionate about her students and goes out of her way to show them with her actions.

Ms. Drohn is more than a professor to her students; she is a mentor and friend whom they can depend on and look to for guidance throughout their careers and lives.

“Throughout nursing school, I have faced many failures and surgeries. Through every heartache, I knew her office door would be open, the blessing jar full of chocolate, and her hugs would be waiting”, said Sierra Banks, a student of Drohn’s. “I knew her office was a safe place and I could say whatever needed to be said. … You can find Ms. Drohn in the nursing department any time of day or night, weekends included. She personally gets to know each students and truly cares.”

Ms. Drohn’s love extends past just a small handful of her students. She serves and invests in every nursing student that allows her to — whether she is meeting them in her office on nights or weekends, providing encouragement throughout their day, or simply smiling and intentionally greeting students as they carry on through stressful academic days.

Professor Drohn has been in the student’s shoes. In fact, she knew early on in her education that she might want to return to Liberty University to teach and work alongside students who were just like her.

“She embodies love for the School of Nursing”, said Dr. Shanna Akers, Dean of Liberty University’s School of Nursing. “She loves the Lord with all of her heart, and because of that love for Christ, she loves all of her students and colleagues. She has poured into her students and dedicated her life to not only giving love, joy, and hope to individuals— but truly investing in them.”

Professor Drohn’s story has many twists and turns. For nine years, she served in the U.S. Airforce. Following her service, she enrolled at Liberty University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1991.

She spent the next chapter of her life working for various hospitals throughout the country— as well as spending a couple of years as a nurse in Saudi Arabia. When she was working toward her Master’s Degree in Texas, though, she rediscovered her passion and calling to teach young students.

Professor Drohn has found joy in following God’s unique calling on her life, working where and how He intended her to.

“I really think the Lord puts a path in your heart. ... Once you find that perfect job, whatever you have to do ceases to be work. Teaching here, being able to take what I’ve learned in the past and giving it to my students, is the coolest thing on the planet to do.”

