Feeding kids garbage: Think 4-year-old, bondage, surgical mutilation

I’m going to omit a few words from the opening sentence of an article posted by the United Kingdom’s Christian Voice in order to drill home a point. The first sentence reads, “Parents in Hull have withdrawn their ... daughter from ... school over inappropriate content in Relationships and Sex Education.” And what, exactly, did these parents find “inappropriate”?

The next paragraph explains, “The decision follows their discovery that the school was using a book entitled ‘Grandad’s Pride.’ The pro-gay propaganda book carries illustrations of homosexual men wearing next to nothing and women posing as men who have undergone surgical mutilation.”

It is for good reason that these parents pulled their kid out of school. Of course, content like this is inappropriate for children.

What clear-thinking adult would think that exposing young people to “illustrations of homosexual men wearing next to nothing” was a positive and appropriate thing to do?

But how old was the child in question? Perhaps she was middle school age, so somewhere between 11-13? (Obviously, content like this would not be shown to younger children, right?) Or maybe she was in high school, aged 14-18?

Actually, the reality is much worse.

The opening sentence of the article reads (with my emphasis here), “Parents in Hull have withdrawn their 4-year-old daughter from pre-school over inappropriate content in Relationships and Sex Education.”

Yes, this garbage was being foisted on 4-year-olds. What kind of madness is this? And how is this not a form of child abuse?

Eventually, the school withdrew the book, apologizing to the parents, but only after defending it initially. As for the publisher, Anderson Press, Christian Voice reports that they are standing strong behind the book and its award-winning gay author, Harry Woodgate: “The publisher described critics’ concerns of ‘hidden messages’ in the book depicting a grandad wearing leathers for ‘Pride’ as ‘baseless, deeply offensive and homophobic.’”

Yes, this was one of the images in the book, that of an older man (a grandad, no less) dressed up in a bondage outfit, all for “Pride.” Concerns about the appropriateness of this for little children were ‘baseless, deeply offensive and homophobic.’”

Once again, this is a classic case of calling evil good and good evil.

As for the transgender images, in some ways, these are even more reprehensible. That’s because they help further the gender confusion many kids are experiencing today, not because they are innately confused but rather because they are being confused by society, from social media to TV and movies to schools. And what is the result of this inexcusable assault on innocent little children – in this case, a school-sponsored assault on pre-schoolers?

Writing for the Daily Signal, Tyler O’Neil reports, “a new study estimates that more than 3,000 minors underwent transgender surgeries in a five-year period, and more than 400 of them had their genitals removed.”

How can you not feel a righteous indignation along with a deep stab of pain after reading these words? How does one describe medical malpractice on this scale? Hundreds of minors have had their perfectly healthy, fully functioning, genitals removed because they were experiencing emotional confusion. But it gets worse.

O’Neil writes, “The Journal of the American Medical Association published a study Wednesday estimating that 48,019 Americans underwent ‘gender-affirming surgeries‘ from 2016 to 2020, and 3,678 of them underwent surgery between ages 12 and 18.

In the study, Columbia University researchers estimated that 3,215 of those minors underwent ‘breast/chest surgery’ and 405 of them underwent ‘genital surgery.’ Meanwhile, 350 underwent ‘other cosmetic procedures.’”

So, 3,215 girls — minors! — had their breasts removed, along with the 405 who underwent “genital surgery.”

This is surgical barbarism, and no amount of special pleading or intellectual sophistry can justify these procedures. As the heralded Johns Hopkins psychiatrist Dr. Paul McHugh stated to me in an email on November 18, 2009, “I hold that interfering medically or surgically with the natural development of young people claiming to be ‘transgendered’ is a form of child abuse.”

Add to this the programming of impressionable, innocent children, helping them believe they are trans, and the mountain of guilt grows higher still.

Tragically, nothing I wrote here is either new or surprising for those of us who have been tracking these issues for years.

But as this assault on our children continues apace, all of us must continue to raise our voices in protest — be it at the school level or in our vigilance as parents or in the courts of law or in the halls of Congress. It’s the least we can do for these little ones.

As Jesus said, “If anyone causes one of these little ones — those who believe in me — to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea” (Matthew 18:6).

As for the tiny percentage of children who suffer from gender dysphoria, the best science, along with common sense, tells us not to sterilize or mutilate them as minors. There is a better way.