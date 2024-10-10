Home Opinion Unbiblical teachings about tithing in our churches

For the past two to three years, there has been serious debate on tithing among Nigerian Christians. Some say that tithing is an Old Testament doctrine and pastors are using Malachi 3:10 to swindle worshipers of their hard-earned money. Others defend tithing as a biblical doctrine that every Christian must embrace.

Many pastors in their efforts to ensure that their followers pay tithes regularly have resorted to preaching unbiblical sermons about tithing. They use threats, fear, and intimidation to cajole their followers to pay tithes. They strongly believe that fear is the key that unlocks the wallets and handbags of worshipers. The psychological manipulations going on in many African churches are alarming. Preachers have abandoned their Bibles in favor of extortion.

Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church has also preached a message saying that Job lost everything that he had because he did not pay his tithes. He said to the church that there was no single place where Job was recorded to have paid tithe. While noting that Job gave to the poor, he said because he did not tithe he did not enjoy God’s protection. According to Bishop Oyedepo, “You can't see anywhere where Job tithed. So, his blessing was not secured. You can't find anywhere where Job tithed. No! He was overly committed to giving liberally to the poor and God was committed to blessing him. But there was no security.”

I have searched the biblical verses to see where it was recorded that Job did not have security because he did not pay tithe but found none.

Many other pastors who have turned the Bible upside down to convince their followers to pay tithes should publicly repent, so that Mammon will be put to shame. Jesus was emphatic when He warned us about the love of money: “No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money” (Mathew16:24).

Perverting the Word of God for the sake of money is a clear indication that Mammon is taking over churches. Worshipers should beware and should not be gullible. Preachers who overemphasize money, prosperity, and physical well-being at the detriment of the salvation and spiritual growth of their followers should be called out, not tolerated.