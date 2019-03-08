Weekly briefing: Jack Phillips victory, churches in decline, Lent

We've compiled the top stories of the week. Here's what you need to know:

Colorado drops lawsuit against Christian baker

The Colorado Civil Rights Commission announced this week that it is dropping its case against Jack Phillips of Masterpiece Cakeshop.

The commission lost its case last year at the Supreme Court when it tried to punish Phillips for refusing to make a custom same-sex wedding cake. It went after the baker again when he refused to make a gender transition cake, arguing that he violated the state’s anti-discrimination law.

Both the commission and Phillips, who also dropped his federal lawsuit against the state, agreed that it was “not in anyone’ best interest to move forward with these cases.”

Most U.S. churches not seeing growth

A new survey by LifeWay Research revealed that 6 in 10 Protestant churches are plateaued or declining in attendance.

Younger pastors are more likely to say their church is growing compared to older pastors.

The majority of surveyed churches saw less than 10 people make a new commitment to Jesus Christ in 2018 while only around 8 percent reported having 25 or more new commitments.

Lent begins

This week marked the start of Lent — a period of 40 days (not counting Sundays) before Easter Sunday.

With the resurrection of Jesus Christ being one of the most important days in the year for Christians, believers are being encouraged to fast or engage in some type of discipline in order to conform to Christ.

Judge lets would-be father sue abortion clinic, recognizes fetus as a person

An Alabama judge has allowed Ryan Magers to sue the clinic that provided his girlfriend a chemical abortion. The aborted child was also recognized as a person and allowed to be named as a co-plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Magers’ attorney, Brent Helms, considered that recognition a victory in itself.

“If this case is successful, Alabama law could punish abortion clinics and pharmaceutical companies under the wrongful death law to prevent them from continuing to profit from the killing of pre-born children.” — Personhood Alliance

Fire destroys church, none of the Bibles

A fire in West Virginia on Sunday destroyed a small church. But to the shock of firefighters, none of the Bibles were harmed. The cross was also left intact.

The members of Freedom Ministries are staying positive and are eager to start anew.

Pray for

Those affected by the tornado in Alabama that killed 23 people

Chinese Christians who continue to be arrested and beaten for gathering to worship

