Weekly briefing: Mormons killed in Mexico, John Crist accused of sexual misconduct, WEA assembly

We've compiled the top stories of the week. Here's what you need to know:

9 Americans, including 6 children, killed in Mexico

Six children and three women, who are part of a Mormon community in northern Mexico, were shot and torched to death this week.

Mexican authorities say the gunmen, who are suspected to be members of a drug cartel, might have mistaken the victims for rival gang members. A suspect has been arrested. An investigation is still underway.

President Donald Trump called the gunmen “monsters” and offered Mexico assistance to clean out the drug cartels.

The first funerals for the victims — the youngest of whom are 8-month-old twins — were held Thursday.

Christian comedian John Crist accused of sexual misconduct, cancels tour

John Crist, a popular Christian comedian, canceled the rest of his 2019 tour amid allegations of sexual misconduct, including sexting, harassment and affairs with married women.

Charisma News published the testimonies of five women and reported that some Christian leaders may have been aware of Crist’s behavior.

Crist admitted to “destructive and sinful” behavior and apologized for the pain he caused the women but said he is not guilty of everything he has been accused of. He also noted that he has been seeking professional treatment for his “sexual sin and addiction struggles” in recent years and is committed to getting healing.

Netflix has placed Crist’s comedy special, “I Ain't Prayin For That,” which was scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, on hold.

Zero refugees resettled in US in October

Zero refugees were admitted into the United States during October despite worsening humanitarian situations around the world.

Due to a pause put in place by the State Department on refugee admissions, hundreds of flights were canceled and thousands of refugees are now in a state of uncertainty, according to World Relief, an evangelical organization assisting the refugees.

The pause comes as the Trump administration has lowered the refugee ceiling to 18,000 for fiscal year 2020.

Megachurch formally disqualifies James MacDonald from ministry

Months after firing their founding pastor, James MacDonald, over inappropriate comments, financial mismanagement and an abusive leadership style, Harvest Bible Chapel elders have formally disqualified him from ministry.

They contended that he does not meet the scriptural standards for being an elder and have advised him to spend time away from ministry and focus on repentance and restitution.

World Evangelical Alliance holds decennial assembly

Thousands of evangelicals from 92 countries are convening in Indonesia this week for the World Evangelical Alliance’s General Assembly, which happens around once every decade.

On the opening day, participants were challenged to finish the Great Commission and focus on making disciples throughout the world.

WEA Secretary General Bishop Efraim Tendero noted that the global body has now reached a point to better carry out their mission and announced plans to better train people for the spread of the Gospel and strengthen and expand the existing network.

“During the next decade, we want to accelerate high-quality disciple-making efforts that will usher in global spiritual renewal and awakening, so that we can see the kingdoms of this world become the Kingdom of our Lord Jesus Christ forever.” — Efraim Tendero

Pray for:

Family of missionaries and others killed in a crash in South Africa

Pastor Bryan Nerren who is detained in India

