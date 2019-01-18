Weekly briefing: Pro-life events, Christian persecution, Karen Pence

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

We've compiled the top stories of the week. Here's what you need to know:

Pro-life week

Pro-life events have been taking place across the nation this week, leading up to Friday’s 46th annual March for Life in Washington, D.C.

At Evangelicals for Life in Virginia, participants delved into adoption, immigration, human trafficking and, of course, abortion. There, Kristen Waggoner, an attorney with Alliance Defending Freedom, said that she is optimistic Roe v. Wade will be overturned.

“Its reasoning doesn’t hold up in light of the 46 years that have passed and what we know about technology and just reading the text of the Constitution,” she said.

A new survey shows that 65 percent of adults want the Supreme Court to reinterpret Roe v. Wade.

Christian persecution ranked by country

Opens Doors USA released its latest World Watch List this week, listing the top persecutors of Christians around the world.

New to the top 10 list is India, where Hindu nationalists have been stepping up their attacks against Christians.

Open Doors reported that 4,136 Christians were murdered last year due to their faith and 1,266 churches or Christian buildings were attacked.

Government shutdown now the longest in U.S. history

The U.S. government shutdown, due to a failure to agree on a budget, entered its 28th day on Friday, leaving hundreds of thousands of workers without pay.

A group of evangelicals is urging President Donald Trump and Congress to end the shutdown and offered a compromise proposal that would secure the border and also provide a path to citizenship for certain immigrants.

In the meantime, churches have been stepping in to help those who haven’t received their paychecks. Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church raised money and gave nearly $1,000 each to church members who are federal workers.

Karen Pence blasted for teaching at Christian school

In what many Christians are viewing as preposterous, Karen Pence is being blasted by the mainstream media for teaching at a Christian school that affirms traditional biblical beliefs on homosexuality and gender identity.

Rod Dreher, an editor at The American Conservative, maintained, “Christian schools having moral codes is not news … The attempted shaming of Karen Pence is a condensed symbol for the elite secular left’s hatred of conservative Christians and our morals and mores.”

Vice President Mike Pence responded to the media attack on his wife, calling it “wrong.”

Actor blacklisted in Hollywood after refusing sex scenes

Actor Neal McDonough of “Band of Brothers” was fired from ABC’s “Scoundrels” in 2010 after refusing to do a sex scene. Since then, he said, he couldn’t get a job because everyone thought he was a “religious zealot.”

He said he puts God and family first.

Though he had a few “hard years” during that time, McDonough, who also refuses to kiss when acting, said he’s thankful to God and feels blessed.

Pray for

Asia Bibi, who is living in hiding in Pakistan as mobs demand her to be put her death

Jayme Closs, who escaped after being kidnapped and whose parents were murdered

New releases

Albums:

Native Tongue by Switchfoot (Jan. 18)

Rain Part 1 by Planetshakers (Jan. 18)

Books:

Inside the Miracles of Jesus: Discovering the Power of Desperation by Jessica LaGrone (Jan. 15)

God, Where Are You?! Finding Strength and Purpose in Your Wilderness by John Bevere (Jan. 15)