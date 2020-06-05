Weekly briefing: Protests for racial justice, fighting extreme poverty, attacks in Mali

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

We've compiled the top stories of the week. Here's what you need to know:

Protests continue nationwide over George Floyd’s death

Protests over the killing of George Floyd spread across the nation and some parts of the world over the last week, with Christian leaders, including Max Lucado, Joel Osteen, and Lecrae, joining local marches and vigils.

Violence, vandalism and looting also spread throughout the cities. Floyd’s brother, Terrence, urged protesters not to engage in violence, stressing that his family is peaceful and God-fearing.

A memorial was held Thursday in Minneapolis, where civil rights activist Al Sharpton said after decades of activism, he believes now is the time to “change the whole system of justice.”

“I think this is a moment for the Church, for you, for me to cry out: Enough is enough! It’s time for a change. It’s time for reform and it’s time for the Church to lead the way.” — OneRace Co-Director Josh Clemons

The four officers involved in Floyd’s death have all been charged.

Also read

Celebrating church diversity without addressing racial disparity is hypocrisy, Steven Furtick says

Ask Dr. Land: What do you think about George Floyd’s murder and the aftermath?

Campaign launched to fight extreme poverty as pandemic could reverse progress

World Vision has launched a $350 million campaign — its largest ever — to help some 72 million people living in extreme poverty globally as the coronavirus pandemic could “turn the clock back 30 years” on progress, according to the organization’s president, Edgar Sandoval.

“It is urgent that we respond and that we respond with this level of scale.” — Sandoval

Helping the hungry in the former Soviet Union, the Illinois-based Slavic Gospel Association has worked with churches in over 10 countries to provide over 750,000 meals.

Russia ranks third in the world in the number of COVID-19 cases, with over 440,000 cases.

UK offering Hong Kongers path to citizenship

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will offer Hong Kong residents a pathway to citizenship in the United Kingdom if China implements a national security law that would effectively control the city-state's government.

China’s parliament approved last week a measure that bans secession, subversion of state power, terrorism, and foreign intervention.

"Britain wants nothing more than for Hong Kong to succeed under 'one country, two systems.' I hope that China wants the same. Let us work together to make it so.” — Johnson

27 killed in jihadist attacks on Christian villages in Mali

Suspected Islamic radicals killed at least 27 people in a series of attacks over the past week on three villages that are predominantly Christian in Central Mali.

“Mali suffered its worst year of extremist violence in seven years in 2019. Jihadi militants carried out murderous attacks in the north and central area, laying waste to Christian villages and causing hundreds to flee with only the clothes on their backs.” — Barnabas Fund

In case you missed it

How a missionary imprisoned in Sudan brought prisoners to Christ

Pray for

Family of the Rev. Emmanuel Saba Bileya and his wife, Juliana, who were gunned down in Nigeria

Pakistani Christian couple Shagufta Kausar and Shafqat Emmanuel, who've been imprisoned for six years and whose death row appeal continues to be delayed

New releases

Books:

A Higher Calling: Pursuing Love, Faith, and Mount Everest for a Greater Purpose by Harold Earls IV and Rachel Earls (June 2)

The Good Life: What Jesus Teaches about Finding True Happiness by Derwin Gray (June 2)