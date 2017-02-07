Fantasia Barrino Talks Gaining Wisdom and Knowledge by Reading the Bible

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

As she prepares for her next tour, Fantasia Barrino says she's gaining more wisdom and knowledge by reading the Bible and surrounding herself with "a special group of people that God hand-picked and placed in my life."

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni)Singer Fantasia Barrino arrives at the American Idol Grand Finale in Hollywood, California April 7, 2016.

While preparing for her "In It to Win It" tour with fellow singers Charlie Wilson and Johnny Gill, Barrino reflected on her spiritual growth.

"Getting prepared for the #WinItTour and I'm in such a different place across the board. Ready to go higher and walking closely with a special group of people that God hand-picked and placed in my life," the 32-year-old singer wrote on Instagram. "Walking in nothing but faith and understanding. I'm gaining more wisdom and knowledge through the good book."

For some time, Barrino has been sharing her spiritual growth with her supporters. Even when she was criticized publicly, the "American Idol" alumna shifted her focus to God's plan for her life.

"God put me here for a reason," Barrino told "Access Hollywood" in 2013. "When you look on TV or turn on the radio or all the newspapers and the magazines, it was always something negative. And no matter how many things I did that were positive that never came out. So, that was the hardest for me at that time. Now, I really don't care anymore."

After releasing her fifth studio album The Definition Of last year, Barrino now believes she's walking in her purpose of ministering to women.

"Truly, I think my ministry is women. Broken women and young mothers — encouraging them," she told Essence magazine. "I want to also encourage them by saying, 'look, you guys. Love is there. It's out there and there's somebody for everybody.'"

The singer and mother of two hasn't shied away from being transparent about finding that love in her husband, Kendall Taylor. But before the pair met and married, the singer revealed that she went on a unique fast where she focused on God and refrained from drinking, partying and engaging with men.

"I did a seven-month fast. For me, that was long," she told AOL in an interview last year. "I went without drinking, partying, talking to any guys. That was a bit much for me."

After her fast, she met her husband.

"Thank god for my husband too," she told AOL. "I knew that whatever man came into my life would build me up."

Now, Barrino wants to bless people with her testimony through her music.

"I am who I am today because God used my mistakes... #TheDefinitionOf," she tweeted last year. "I just want to BLESS people through my story and my music."