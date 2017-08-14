Former President of Nigeria Says Second Coming of Jesus Christ, End of the World Is Near

(Photo: REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri) Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo attends a World Economic Forum on Africa session in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, May 11, 2012.

Olusegun Obansanjo, the former president of Nigeria, said during a speech at a church on Saturday that the end of the world is near and called on Christians to prepare for the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.

"You have to be fully prepared for the second coming of our Lord, there is no compromise," Obansanjo said at the 2017 Camp Meeting Concert by Apostolic Faith Church Choir and Orchestral at the Camp Ground Igbesa in Ogun State.

"I have a friend who will always say that when we get to heaven that we will be exhausted praising God and it will be like a prison and will be very boring," he added, according to News Agency of Nigeria.

Obansanjo, who served as president between 1999 to 2007, said that singing at church could be an indication of what heaven will be like, however.

"Jesus Christ came to the world to show us the way to salvation and eternal life. We have a good heritage and we have everything to be proud of," he said.

The Whistler also reported that Obasanjo talked about the return of Christ.

"We have a lot of things wrong with this country if all Nigerians are sincere," the former president apparently said at the church.

"Nigeria can be fixed by God but we have to invite Him into our lives. What we have to do about this country is in our hands. God's grace abounds when we do not abuse it."

Nigeria has in recent years been caught in economic turmoil, and has been enganged in a war against the Boko Haram terrorist group, which has been killing both Christians and Muslims alike.

Although the government has said that the Islamic extremist group has been pushed back over the past year, in June the group's leader, Abubakar Shekau, reemerged to declare that there is no room for Christians to live with Muslims in the country as equals.

News reports, such as one from Al Jazeera in May, have estimated that the war with Boko Haram has led to at least 20,000 casualties since it began in 2009, with followers of Christ specifically targeted by the radicals.

Adebayo Adeniran, the district superintendent at Apostolic Faith, West Africa, called on citizens at the church event on Saturday to engage in peaceful coexistence regardless of religious and political differences.

"Our country's shoulders will be raised high among the comity of nations. All Nigerians, irrespective of religion, should pray for the resurrection of what our nation has lost," Adeniran declared.

"Nigerians should remain patient in the face of political and religious intolerance, insecurity and economic hardships. God will make us triumph over all of them," he said.