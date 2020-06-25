A prayer to end racism

A multi-racial Houston prayer group called Praytest, started by white Christian rapper Bobby “Tre9” Herring, is now emerging as a movement among Christians nationwide after a video of white Christians kneeling in repentance for racism before a group of black believers went viral.

The viral video recorded at the Cuney Homes, a public housing complex in the Third Ward area of Houston, where George Floyd grew up, shows Herring leading the group of white Christians in prayer before the black group, led by Johnny D. Gentry, founder and senior pastor of Free Indeed Church.

