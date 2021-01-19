Anger takes a toll! Anger takes a toll!

Unchecked anger keeps us in bondage. It hurts us, our relationships with others and our relationship with God. Moreover, anger has a negative effect on our health.

According to the National Institute for the Clinical Application of Behavioral Medicine (NICABM), anger suppresses our immune systems, sets us up for heart attacks and strokes and upsets our digestive systems, in addition to a host of other maladies.

It’s easy to lose our tempers and be uptight. But if we claim to follow Jesus, then we should be different. I’m not saying that we should never be upset. We can’t, however, allow anger to become our default response. Jesus said his followers would be known by their love, not by their anger.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/voices/greg-laurie-lets-let-go-of-anger-in-2021.html

