Home News Churches should pay for weddings to promote marriage, think tank says

Amid declining marriage rates, the Centre for Social Justice, a London-based conservative think tank, has urged the Church of England to remove wedding fees for low-income couples to help make the United Kingdom a “pro-family, pro-marriage nation.”

The CSJ’s proposal, as part of a December 59-page report, includes covering administrative, legal and booking costs of nearly $900 (£650) for parishioners marrying in their local church. The report, titled “Lost Boys: Boyhood,” says such a step would especially benefit families in disadvantaged communities, where marriage rates are significantly lower.

The report cites historical data showing that church weddings in 2023 "were at their lowest since records began in 1837, excluding the COVID-19 pandemic years." The think tank contends that wedding costs should not be a barrier for families that could most benefit from the protection and stability that marriage provides. It asserts that current policies favor the middle class, making marriage appear inaccessible to poorer communities.

"We are not suggesting simply taking benefits from older citizens and giving them to younger citizens. The problems we see in childhood are only partially about money," researchers wrote in the report. "The far greater change of recent years is in family stability. Money can and does support that, but it is only a part of the puzzle. Far bigger is the collapse of marriage rates. Family-structure evidence consistently shows that marriage is much more stable than cohabitation."

The researchers lament that half of children are now born to unmarried parents, a problem that is more "acute for poorer families," in which nearly half of children in lower-income households don't live with both parents by age 5 — three times that of children in middle-to-high-income households.

The group estimates the initiative would cost the Treasury no more than $43 million (£32 million), noting that the actual expenditure would likely be lower since low-income couples currently marry at lower rates. It also said removing financial barriers could help restore marriage as a stabilizing force for children and families.

The current statutory wedding fee in the Church of England is set nationally at around $765 (£567) if the couple marry in their home parish, the church’s website states. This includes the vicar's cost, use of the church, lighting, banns, a banns certificate and administrative charges.

Researchers say marriage is a public and private good, urging the church to lead efforts to reverse family instability in lower-income communities.

CSJ researcher Luke Taylor told Church Times that churches should “go further and faster” to support marriages and help reduce inequality in family outcomes.

As of January 2025, couples must pay $734 (£544) to marry in a parish church, with $400 (£297) going to the parochial church council and $333 (£247) to the diocesan board of finance. Optional extras such as a verger, heating, music, flowers and bells can raise the total cost. While the local church can waive some of these fees, most are charged at the discretion of the parish.

The Church of England website advises couples to speak with their vicar early to understand costs and explore possible financial help. It also encourages the use of local credit unions if loans are needed. Donations to the church after weddings are common but not mandatory.

The CSJ’s report draws on findings from Dr. Kathleen Kiernan’s “Families and Inequalities” and Harry Benson’s “We Need to Talk about Marriage.” In 1958, fewer than 10% of children did not live with both biological parents by the time they took their General Certificates of Secondary Education. That figure rose to 21% by 1970 and reached 45% by the early 2000s, reports Church Times.

The think tank wants policies that “incentivise stronger family unions through marriage” because two parents are better equipped to support a child. It also links family breakdown with poor outcomes for boys, citing higher rates of school underperformance, unemployment and suicide.

The CSJ includes the marriage proposal as part of a larger set of recommendations. Other suggestions include limiting screen time, expanding family hubs and adapting education to meet boys’ developmental needs better.

The report argues that marriage helps keep fathers involved in their children’s lives and should be supported through both public and religious institutions.