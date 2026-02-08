Home News 3 Doors Down lead singer dies 'peacefully in sleep' from stage 4 kidney cancer

Brad Arnold, lead singer and founding member of the American rock band 3 Doors Down, died Saturday in his sleep at the age of 47 after being diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer, according to a statement by the band.

He died at home with his wife, Jennifer, and family members present.

"Brad helped redefine mainstream rock music," the band's statement reads. "Brad's songwriting became a cultural touchstone for a generation, producing some of the most enduring hits of the 2000s."

Arnold, who also served as the band’s original drummer, revealed in May 2025 that he had stage 4 clear cell renal carcinoma, which had spread to his lungs. He disclosed the diagnosis in a video message to fans, saying, “I’ve got some not-so-good news for you today,” in which he described his illness and asked for prayers.

“But you know what? We serve a mighty God, and He can overcome anything. So I have no fear. I really, sincerely not scared of it at all,” Arnold said at the time. “It is going to force us to cancel our tour this summer, and we’re sorry for that.”

“Thank you guys so much, God loves you, we love you.”

Arnold formed 3 Doors Down in Escatawpa, Mississippi, in 1996, along with Matt Roberts and Todd Harrell.

The group gained nationwide attention with their debut single “Kryptonite,” which Arnold wrote at age 15 during a math class. The track became a major radio hit and climbed to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the band’s highest-charting single.

Over the next two decades, 3 Doors Down became known for a string of radio-friendly rock hits, including “Here Without You” and “It’s Not My Time,” earning a strong following in the post-grunge era.

Arnold remained the face and voice of the band throughout, known for his emotionally straightforward songwriting and distinctive vocal style.

Although not an overtly Christian band, Arnold was known to often share his faith on social media, along with prayers and Bible verses. In 2024, Arnold made headlines after pausing a concert in Pennsylvania to share the Gospel with thousands of fans and remind them of their value as children of God. He's also openly discussed how his faith helped him overcome addiction, including his own struggles with alcohol.

The band officially canceled its 2025 tour dates following Arnold’s diagnosis. In a video posted to Instagram in May, he said, “I’d love for you to lift me up in prayer every chance you get.”

Musicians and fans paid tribute online over the weekend.

Singer Chris Daughtry wrote, “Sending my love to the Arnold family. Rest easy brother. You will be missed.”

The band Creed said, “Sending love to the Arnold and 3DD family.”

Arnold was born on Sept. 27, 1978, and remained active in the band throughout his illness. He married Jennifer Sanderford in 2009, and she remained by his side during treatment and at the time of his death.

The band’s statement said that “his kindness, humor, and generosity touched everyone fortunate enough to know him.”

“Those closest to him will remember not only his talent, but his warmth, humility, faith, and deep love for his family and friends… He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.”

His family has asked for privacy during this time.