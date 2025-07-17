Home News 3 Doors Down frontman shares update amid cancer diagnosis: 'God will fight this battle for me'

Brad Arnold, frontman for the Grammy-nominated rock band 3 Doors Down, shared a hopeful health update with fans and expressed unwavering faith in God's goodness nearly two months after revealing his stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

In a message posted to social media on July 6, the 46-year-old singer expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support he's received since announcing his diagnosis.

The singer, an outspoken Christian, also reaffirmed his faith in God as he navigates treatment for clear cell renal carcinoma that has spread to his lung.

"A lot of folks asked how I was doing the other day. I'm doin' great fam! Almost every day, I feel a little better. Things seem to be going great," Arnold wrote.

"Thank you for every prayer you all have prayed. With so much faith behind me and my own faith within me, I have no doubt of the outcome of this fight. God will continue to fight this battle for me ... and God doesn't fail. I love y'all!"

The "So Far Down" singer also reminded followers of their intrinsic value and God-given purpose.

"We were formed with the same breath indeed with the same force that formed all that we've ever known, all that is," he wrote. "YOU WERE formed with the same attention to detail and individuality that were given to the oceans above and the oceans below. Never EVER doubt that YOU have a purpose. Well, what is my purpose you ask ... to worship God. Put God first instead of your feelings, even your well being, and watch God's purpose for your life spring to life."

Arnold announced in May that he would be stepping away from touring with the band to focus on his health. The band was slated to perform alongside Creed, Nickelback and Daughtry on a highly anticipated summer tour.

At the time, Arnold said he began feeling ill several weeks earlier and was later diagnosed with advanced-stage cancer after undergoing tests at a hospital.

"I had been sick a couple of weeks ago and went to the hospital and got checked out, and actually got the diagnosis that I had clear cell renal carcinoma that had metastasized into my lung," he said in a June video posted to Instagram. "It's stage 4, and that's not real good."

Despite the diagnosis, Arnold made it clear he was not afraid.

"We serve a mighty God and He can overcome anything, so I have no fear," he said. "I really, sincerely am not scared of it at all."

The post prompted an outpouring of support from fans and fellow musicians alike.

Scott Stapp, lead singer of Creed, commented, "If anyone has the FAITH and STRENGTH to face this fight, it's YOU brother. You and your family are in my prayers daily."

The family of late country-rock legend Charlie Daniels, whom Arnold credits with helping him find sobriety, also voiced their support on social media.

"Today he shared his cancer diagnosis with the world, and we want to lift Brad up in prayer for healing," the Daniels family wrote. "The best part is that he's done the most important healing already, and that is his spiritual healing and his faith in the power of Jesus."

Arnold and 3 Doors Down shot to fame in the early 2000s with hits like "Kryptonite" and "Here Without You." The group has sold 16 million albums globally, received three Grammy nominations, won two American Music Awards and five BMI Pop Awards for songwriting.

Though the band is not overtly Christian, Arnold often shares his faith on social media, along with prayers and Bible verses. He's also openly discussed how his faith helped him overcome addiction, including his own struggles with alcohol.

In his latest post, he emphasized that faith remains central to his fight and his message to others.

"Put God first," he urged. "Even before your well being."

Fans also noted Arnold's reference to the band's 2008 single, "It's Not My Time," a song about defying the odds.

"Now, I believe 'ITS NOT MY TIME' is really my song," he wrote when he first announced his diagnosis. "This'll be a battle so we need our prayer warriors!"