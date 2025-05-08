Home News 3 Doors Down lead singer diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, asks for prayers: 'We serve a mighty God'

Brad Arnold, the lead singer of the rock band 3 Doors Down, has asked for prayers and reflected on God's power while revealing he's been diagnosed with a form of kidney cancer.

The 46-year-old artist shared the news in a video posted to his Instagram page Wednesday, saying he was diagnosed with stage 4 clear cell renal cell carcinoma, which had metastasized into his lung.

"But you know what? We serve a mighty God, and He can overcome anything. So I have no fear. I really, sincerely not scared of it at all," Arnold said. "It is going to force us to cancel our tour this summer, and we're sorry for that."

"And I'd love for you to lift me up in prayer every chance you get," the artist said, joking that he should go listen to their 2008 song "It's Not My Time." "Thank you guys so much, God loves you, we love you."

​​Creed singer Scott Stapp was among those who gave their support to Arnold in the comments section of his social media post.

"If anyone has the FAITH and STRENGTH to face this fight, it's YOU brother," Stapp wrote. "I think I can speak for all of us, we are lifting you up in prayer right now believing without doubt for your total healing!"

3 Doors Down, known for hits including "Here Without You," "When I'm Gone" and "Kryptonite," was set to embark on a tour starting on May 15 in Daytona Beach. All dates have since been removed from the band's official website, with a video of Arnold's announcement in its place.

The group has sold 16 million albums globally, received three Grammy nominations, and won two American Music Awards and five BMI Pop Awards for songwriting.

Though the band is not overtly Christian, Arnold often shares his faith on social media, along with prayers and Bible verses. He's also openly discussed how his faith helped him overcome addiction, including his own struggles with alcohol.

In a recent interview with Pastor Allen Jackson on the "Culture and Christianity" podcast, the singer revealed that despite growing up in a Christian home, he fell into alcohol addiction after 3 Doors Down shot to popularity in the early 2000s.

During this time, country artist Charlie Daniels urged him to return to Nashville, Tennessee, and go to rehab — and it was there that he rediscovered Christianity. The past nine years of sobriety have been "the best years of my life," Arnold told Jackson, whose church he attends.

He revealed that he and his wife, Jennifer, got re-baptized together in the fall of 2023: "She and I stand side by side, and Jesus is in front of us," he said. "She is an anchor for me in so many ways."

Last year, Arnold said he was able to share the Gospel message with about 680,000 people from the stage. "That is the highlight of my career if I never get to do anything else," he said. "I'm so thankful that God allowed me to do that."

He acknowledged that he has a "short window" to share Jesus' love given the fact that "people aren't at a rock show to be preached at," but stressed, "I want to share that [message] with them, and I know that [God] put me in this position to do exactly that."

"I don't care if it cost me my career. I don't care if it cost me my life. I can honestly, 100% say that. … It's the greatest thing I've ever got to do."