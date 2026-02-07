Home News Former 'Bachelor' host comes under fire over casting call for 'traditional marriage' dating show

The former host of “The Bachelor” is facing outrage online over a casting call for a new dating show that aims to help single men and women who want a “traditional, marriage-minded partnership” find love.

Chris Harrison, who hosted “The Bachelor” and its spin-offs, including “The Bachelorette,” for 19 years before his departure in 2021, shared the casting call in a Wednesday post on his Instagram. The television host included a statement in the post, writing, “It’s time to help people find love again. Now casting.”

The headline in the casting call reads, “Dating for a traditional marriage!” followed by an announcement that Harrison is returning to host a new dating series.

"A prominent streaming service is casting single men and women (21+) who want a traditional, marriage-minded partnership built on commitment and shared values," the casting call states. "We're looking for singles who believe in clear roles, long-term commitment, and building a life together — and who are dating with real intention."

The photo includes the URL for the website where potential contestants can fill out the casting questionnaire. The questionnaire asks people what their ideal marriage would look like, including examples such as “a provider husband and a stay-at-home wife; the wife managing the home/finances/childcare; faith-based leadership in the home.”

The questionnaire also asks contestants what they believe modern dating “gets wrong” and what a “traditional marriage” means to them.

Several Instagram users criticized the casting call, with one person commenting, “I'm sorry this is giving MAGA.” The user was likely referencing President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan, and the term “MAGA” is often used to refer to the president's supporters.

Another user questioned the casting call’s use of the phrase “traditional marriage,” asking, Why are we reverting back to 1920?" In another comment, one user wrote, “So do you not like gay people or just women’s rights?"

In an interviewwith TMZ, Matt James, known for being the first black male lead during the 25th season of “The Bachelor,” referred to Harrison as the "GOAT." The outlet spoke with the television personality at the Sports Illustrated Invitational Golf Tournament in San Francisco, California, where James gave his thoughts about Harrison’s casting call for a new dating series.

According to James, the word “traditional” can mean a lot of things in the modern dating era, but he expressed confidence in Harrison’s ability to help people find real love.

Harrison left “The Bachelor” after he defended contestant Rachael Kirkconnell during an interview in 2021 with Rachel Lindsay, the franchise's first black bachelorette. Kirkconnell had come under fire after fans uncovered a photo of her attending an antebellum-themed party, as well as social media posts and likes that some critics deemed racially insensitive.

During the interview with Lindsay, the reality show host asked her and the “woke police” to extend Kirkconnell “a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion.”

Harrison also argued that the party Kirkconnell attended was years ago, asserting that it was no longer an issue. Lindsay replied that the photo was taken in 2018 at an Old South antebellum party, which she argued was “not a good look.”

After the interview, Harrison was indefinitely suspended and later terminated by ABC, the network that broadcasts “The Bachelor.”

During an October 2025 interview with People magazine, Harrison said he “feels wonderful” after leaving “The Bachelor” franchise.

“You know, when you do something every single day for two decades, and it’s so popular around the world, there is a pressure to that, and there’s a spotlight and a microscope that you don’t even realize you’re under until you kinda get off that merry-go-round,” he said.

“And it was this kind of angst when I first got off, because I mean, ‘Oh, well, I gotta get back on. I gotta go back to work,’ or… And then I kind of took a deep breath and you dropped your shoulders, and I think, you know, obviously falling in love definitely helped, moving to Austin definitely helped kind of relieve that and realize, ‘Wow, there’s a whole other world out here to dive into.’ And so it has been a wonderful break and relief.”