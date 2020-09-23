China's Christian children in the crosshairs

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

A court in China’s southern Fujian province has summoned a house church preacher and his wife for not sending his children to public school and homeschooling them, according to a watchdog.

Preacher You Guanda of Dianqian Church in Xiamen city and his wife have been asked to report to Shaowu Court on the morning of Sept. 23, according to the U.S.-based persecution watchdog International Christian Concern.

They were charged with “custody disputes” by the local government, ICC said.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/news/china-house-church-preacher-wife-face-charges-for-homeschooling-children.html