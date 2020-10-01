Is your pastor struggling? Is your pastor struggling?

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Megachurch pastor and popular author David Platt will hold a special night of prayer for pastors this week as some church leaders he’s spoken with during the COVID-19 pandemic have told him they are struggling more than ever.

“Most every pastor I talk to is struggling. Including some who don’t want to go on,” Platt, the lead pastor of McLean Bible Church in Vienna, Virginia, wrote on Twitter last Thursday.

“If you’re a pastor, I want to pray for and encourage you specifically.”

In a short video message included with his tweet, Platt says that pastors are struggling in a variety of ways.

“Some say [they are] struggling more than they’ve ever struggled in life and ministry,” he stressed.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/news/david-platt-calls-for-prayers-as-pastors-struggle-more-than-ever-during-pandemic.html