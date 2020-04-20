April 21, 2020: Reopening churches a priority, Kansas ruling on church ban, warning against entertainment-driven churches

Tuesday, April 21, 2020:

— Poll: Reopening churches a priority for Americans

A recent survey by Scott Rasmussen found that allowing people to gather in homes and reopening churches are among the top priorities for many Americans.

Half of the respondents in the April survey said once the lockdown ends, people should immediately be allowed to gather in small groups in people’s homes. And 35 percent said churches and other religious gatherings should be opened right away.

Thirty-five percent also said that reopening retail stores is a top priority for them and 31 percent said the same about schools.

— Federal judge says Kansas churches can meet despite state ban

A federal judge ruled that two churches in Kansas can hold worship services, temporarily blocking the state governor’s executive order barring religious gatherings of more than 10 people.

Judge John W. Broomes of the District of Kansas said over the weekend that the churches that filed a complaint against the ban were “likely to prevail on” the claim that the shutdown of their services violated their religious freedom.

With the temporary restraining order in place, a later hearing will be held on the churches’ request for an injunction on Thursday morning.

— Michael Youssef condemns entertainment-driven church

Pastor Michael Youssef, pastor of Church of The Apostles in Atlanta, denounced churches for focusing on making Jesus palatable and entertaining people.

He told The Christian Post, “Right now, we basically have an audience. We’re not making disciples of Christ.”

“We want people to feel good. Well, we're making people feel good all the way to Hell, sadly. It's not biblical Christianity.”

He urged Christians to see COVID-19 as a warning and to turn to God.

— Pandemic making life harder for Africa’s persecuted Christians

Open Doors USA reported that life for Africa’s persecuted Christians has become even more difficult as the coronavirus disease spreads in their continent.

The watchdog said that the pandemic “gives way to even more ways believers can be discriminated against, exploited and attacked for their faith.”

In some Shariah-governed areas, the government is discriminating against Christians by giving smaller rations compared to Muslim families.

— LGBT books dominate most challenged books of 2019

The American Library Association released its annual top 10 most challenged list for 2019 and dominating the list are books that promote LGBT relationships.

Some of the books include George by Alex Gino and Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out by Susan Kuklin. Two books without LGBT content that were highly objected to are The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood and the Harry Potter series by J. K. Rowling.

