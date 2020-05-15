May 15, 2020: Virginia churches, porn Bible study, Trump and evangelicals

Friday, May 15, 2020:

— Over 20 killed in spate of new Fulani massacres on Nigerian Christians

Twenty-three people were killed in several attacks carried about by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the Kajuru local government area of Nigeria’s Kaduna this week, sources told The Christian Post.

During the attack, an entire household was wiped out.

“Yesterday morning, while people slept in their houses, the Fulani people came in and slaughtered people,” Kajuru resident Alheri Magaji, who leads the nonprofit Resilient Aid and Dialogue Initiative, told The Christian Post. There is a 6-month old baby that was killed as well. We have pictures of how they used machetes to cut open heads of people and kill a lot of people.”

A mass burial was held for the victims on Tuesday.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/over-20-killed-in-spate-of-new-fulani-massacres-on-nigerian-christians.html

— Pro-life activist David Daleiden sues Kamala Harris, Planned Parenthood

Investigative journalist David Daleiden has filed a lawsuit against Planned Parenthood and California Senator Kamala Harris accusing them and others of violating his civil rights.

Daleiden and the Center for Medical Progress released undercover videos in 2015 that show Planned Parenthood abortionists and other abortion providers discussing methods they use to procure the tissue and intact organs and limbs of aborted babies to sell to research labs and biotechnology companies such as Stem Express, which is also named in the suit along with California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and the National Abortion Federation as defendants.

In the complaint, Daleiden and CMP accuse the defendants of “a brazen, unprecedented, and ongoing conspiracy to selectively use California’s video recording laws as a political weapon to silence disfavored speech.”

“Daleiden became the first journalist ever to be criminally prosecuted under California’s recording law.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/david-daleiden-sues-kamala-harris-planned-parenthood-for-conspiring-to-violate-his-civil-rights.html

— Many Virginia churches can resume services at 50% capacity

Some churches and other houses of worship in Virginia are making plans to reopen as “safer-at-home” restrictions are relaxed on Friday.

In a five-page document, Governor Ralph Northam's office told churches they will be allowed to resume services as long as they follow several mandatory guidelines during phase one of the state's reopening plan.

Houses of worship will be permitted to have services operating at 50% of the “lowest occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy of the room or facility in which the religious services are conducted.”

https://www.christianpost.com/news/many-virginia-churches-can-resume-services-at-50-capacity-under-new-guidelines.html

— Church sues Zoom over shocking porn interruption during Bible study

A church in California has filed a class action complaint against Zoom Video Communications for failing to protect their Bible study from being “zoom-bombed” with pornography. A “known offender” hijacked the video conference by disabling other accounts and then posted disturbing pornographic videos during a May 6 Bible study.

Saint Paulus Lutheran Church of San Francisco filed the suit against Zoom on Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. Church administrator Heddi Cundle and Saint Paulus Lutheran Church say in the complaint that Zoom failed to secure the conference and gave their personal information to third parties.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/church-sues-zoom-over-shocking-porn-interruption-during-bible-study.html

— Americans tend to see Trump as helping evangelicals: Pew

Many Americans believe that the Trump administration has helped evangelical Christians more than any other group, while also seeing it as having hurt Muslims more than any other group.

A report by the Pew Research Center found that 43% of respondents believed that the Trump administration had helped evangelicals, versus 44% who felt there was “not much difference” and 11% who felt Trump was hurting them.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/americans-tend-to-see-trump-as-helping-evangelicals-harming-muslims-pew.html

