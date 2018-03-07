'13 Reasons Why' Season 3 Could Happen, Says Paramount Executive

Facebook/13ReasonsWhy Clay and Hannah won't have a lot of scenes in "13 Reasons Why" season 2.

"13 Reasons Why" season 2 has not premiered yet, but talks about a possible season 3 are already swirling around. Since the beginning of this year, there have been rumors that Netflix has secretly renewed the series for a third season, and Paramount president Amy Powell hinted it in a recent interview.

While there is no official confirmation yet that the hit Netflix show will still return for a third season following its sophomore season, fans are positive that it will. This is because earlier this year, Powell hinted in an interview that "13 Reasons Why" season 3 is something that could very well happen in the future.

According to Powell, showrunner Brian Yorkey and his team are already discussing what could possibly happen should the series return for a third season. "We're not going to pressure him to create more seasons if he doesn't feel they are there, but he is already starting to think about what a season 3 could be. Yorkey was reticent to come back for a second season until he could crack it. He didn't want to commit to it blindly until he knew how to find an entry point into these characters and their stories," she said.

As of now, details about the second season are still scarce, so it is much more difficult to guess what season 3 will even look like. If there is something that fans know about season 2 at this point, it is that it won't pick up right after the first season left off.

Previously, "13 Reasons Why" star Dylan Minnette revealed that the upcoming season would take place a couple of months after season 1. He also revealed that in between the time jump, a lot would have already happened to Clay. "You're playing catch-up when you start, and you see where Clay's at," he said.

"13 Reasons Why" season 2 will premiere in 2019 on Netflix.