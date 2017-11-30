2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible Release Date, Specs News: 755-HP Drop-Top Supercar Makes LA Debut

Chevrolet A promotional image for the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 convertible.

Chevrolet has unveiled a drop-top version of the 2019 Corvette ZR1 at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The high-performance convertible comes just two weeks after the coupe version was introduced at the Dubai International Motor Show.

The arrival of the convertible marks the first time a drop-top ZR1 has been made available to customers since 1970. Despite having a folding top, Chevrolet has assured that there are no major differences between the convertible and coupe. Thanks to the use of a rigid aluminum chassis, the convertible is only about 60 pounds lighter than the coupe.

"The ZR1 convertible is a no-compromise supercar. Thanks to the strong structure, the suspension tuning between the coupe and convertible models is identical, meaning the ZR1 convertible offers the same benchmark performance, including a top speed of cover 200 mph," said Corvette executive chief engineer Tadge Juechter.

Just like its hard-top sibling, the 2019 Corvette ZR1 convertible is powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged LT5 V8 engine that delivers 755 horsepower and 715 pound-feet of torque. The powertrain is mated to a seven-speed manual transmission but customers can opt for an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The drop-top supercar can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour (mph) in less than 3 seconds and attains a top speed of 212 mph. The convertible's power top can be opened remotely even at speeds of up to 30 mph.

For those who want more out of the Corvette ZR1 convertible, Chevrolet is offering the ZTK Performance Package, priced at $2,995. It includes an adjustable High Wing — which produces up to 950 pounds of downforce — as well as a front splitter with carbon-fiber end caps, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires and Magnetic Ride Control tuning.

The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 coupe and convertible will be available to purchase in spring 2018 with a starting price of $119,995 and $123,995, respectively.

Both vehicles will be on display to the public at the Los Angeles Auto Show from Dec. 1 to 10.