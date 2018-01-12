2019 Ford Edge ST: The Performance SUV That Offers Smart Features

Ford official website Promotional picture for the 2019 Ford Edge ST.

Recent reports have revealed that despite taking advantage of this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) to showcase their smart driving technology, Ford has also chosen to unveil the 2019 Ford Edge ST. The SUV is expected to feature all the smart driving technology that Ford has so far announced.

"Edge ST puts a new animal on the road — a performance SUV with a track mentality," Ford Vice President Hau Thai-Tang said in a statement, as reported by Business Insider. "From a performance standpoint, and with its SUV silhouette and versatility, it sets a new standard Edge fans will love to drive. A new Sport Mode allows Edge ST drivers to experience more aggressive throttle response and shifting patterns that hold gears near redline through cornering maneuvers, sharper engine braking, and a more resonant exhaust tone."

Further reports reveal that the 2019 Ford Edge ST is the first SUV to wear a performance badge, which was first featured with the Focus St and Fiesta ST. It seems that Ford is also not holding back on what is under the hood. The 2019 Ford Edge ST will be powered by a 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6, which were previously seen in the Edge Sport. An eight-speed automatic transmission is expected by most fans, as well as an all-wheel drive. The automaker has yet to reveal any definitive details on the performance of the 2019 Ford Edge ST, but more information is expected to be revealed in the coming months.

Aside from its performance, the 2019 Ford Edge ST will feature smart driving technology that will allow users a wide range of controls including built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, Ford's Sync AppLink, and Amazon's Alexa. It will also have the ability to use location to find, unlock, and start the car. Production is expected to begin in the next few months.