3 things to know about Trump's new immigration visa freeze

The U.S. State Department has announced that it's pausing the processing of visas from 75 countries that have a high number of migrants already living in the U.S. who are on welfare at "unacceptable rates.”

The federal agency explained on X that “the freeze will remain active until the U.S. can ensure that the new immigrants will not extract wealth from the American people.”

“The pause impacts dozens of countries — including Somalia, Haiti, Iran and Eritrea — whose immigrants often become public charges of the United States upon arrival,” the State Department added. “We are working to ensure the generosity of the American people will no longer be abused.”

Here are three things to know about the visa freeze, including which countries are on the list.