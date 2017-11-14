6 Christian Artists Releasing New Christmas Music

(Photo: GMA Dove Awards) Brooke Ligertwood of Hillsong Worship sings at the 48th Annual Dove Awards in Nashville, Oct. 17, 2017.

With Christmas fast approaching, a number of singers are releasing new music to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. The Christian Post is highlighting six new Christmas music projects which are sure to help usher in some Yuletide cheer.

(Photo: Album Art) for King & Country released Christmas LIVE From Phoenix on October 27, 2017.

1. for King & Country

The Grammy Award-winning pop duo for King & Country released their first studio album in 2012, but have yet to create a full fledged Christmas record. That is, until now.

The Australian brothers took to Instagram to reveal their latest 10-track project, Christmas LIVE From Phoenix last month.

"Looks like Christmas is coming early this year..," the singers wrote on social media. "We are releasing our first ever full length Christmas album."