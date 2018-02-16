8 Christian Reactions to Fla. School Shooting: From Prayers to Gun Law Talk

(Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Drake) Crosses for the victims of yesterday's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School hang on a fence a short distance from the school in Parkland, Florida, U.S., February 15, 2018. Christian leaders from various denominations and political stances reacted to Wednesday's school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, by calling for prayer, and debating whether changes to gun laws is now necessary. Pastor Skye Jethani and Saddleback Church co-founder Kay Warren were among those insisting that Congress can take steps to tackle future tragedies and prevent gunmen, like Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 people in total on Wednesday, from maximizing their violence by enacting stricter gun laws. Jethani even compared the failure to pass such laws to failing to outlaw African-American slavery before the Civil War. Others, such as Pastor Robert Jeffress, reflected on the problem of violence that is afflicting the heart of America. Many were united in their plea to God for comfort as the nation seeks to recover from the latest horrific chapter at its schools. Here are eight notable reactions:

Expand | Collapse (Photo:Javier Torres Studios Cornerstone Church of San Diego) Samuel Rodriguez, speaking at The Heart Revolution conference on Sept. 6, 2013 in San Diego, Calif. 1. Samuel Rodriguez Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, was one of many Christian leaders urging citizens to seek refuge in God. "Today our nation's attention is on Broward County, Florida and the news of multiple fatalities at Parkland high school. As parents, every time we hear the terrible news of another school shooting, Eva and I are heartbroken and deeply troubled for our country," he stated. "Our hearts and prayers are with the parents and family members of those children who have lost their lives. "Let every American stop what he or she is doing, and call out to God on behalf of all of America's students, that God would spare our nation of ever again having to mourn such a senseless loss of life at our children's schools."

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Harvest America) Pastor Greg Laurie preaches at Harvest America at the University of Phoenix Stadium on June 11, 2017. 2. Greg Laurie Pastor Greg Laurie of Harvest Christian Fellowship megachurch in Riverside, California, pointed to the growing list of school shootings in America, a number which has been increasing for decades. "Only three weeks after a fatal school shooting in Kentucky, our hearts are broken once again by news of yet another, this time in Broward County, Florida with multiple lives lost. We mourn with the parents and families who have lost their beloved children, and for the community of Parkland, FL that has just had its world turned violently upside down," Laurie said. Echoing in part President Donald Trump's statements on the issue, Laurie said that students "should never be afraid to step onto their school's campus, and parents should never have to see images of their children fleeing the scene of a shooting on the news." "Let us pray for God's comfort for all the victims and let us never grow tired of praying that these types of mass shootings will one day soon come to an end in America," the Harvest pastor said.

Expand | Collapse (Photo: YouTube/Screengrab) Skye Jethani, author of What's Wrong With Religion: 9 Things No One Taught You About Faith. 3. Skye Jethani Christian author and ordained pastor Skye Jethani insisted that besides prayer, there needs to be actual reform in America when it comes to gun law policies, if the cycle of violence is ever going to change. "By now we are all familiar with the script. A terrible shooting captures the country's attention. Thoughts and prayers are offered. The Left calls for new gun restrictions while the Right says now is not the time for politics," Jethani said in a Facebook post. "We have a brief discussion about mental health followed by a few weeks of silence before the whole cycle starts over again." He argued that the reason there is inaction in Congress over gun laws is due to economics, and said that the situation is comparable to America's "addiction to slavery" that preceded the Civil War. "Many Americans were outraged by it, called for new laws, and gave moral arguments against it, but nothing changed. In fact, advocates of the industry claimed it was protected by the Constitution," Jethani said about slavery. "They also knew any restriction to the industry would be economically disastrous to their way of life, so they lobbied the courts and Congress hard to maintain it as a sacred, God-ordained, and unassailable right," he added. The pastor warned that unless America's "addiction to guns" is tackled, then "it will only end with blood."

Expand | Collapse Screenshot 4. Kay Warren Kay Warren, co-founder of Saddleback Church in California with her husband, Rick, also called for Congress to act on gun laws, but acknowledged that there are Christians who disagree with such a view. "Please watch. Please listen. Please, Congress, protect our precious children and grandchildren. Please," Warren tweeted, before linking to and re-tweeting several speeches by politicians, journalists, and fellow Christians who talked about the importance of Congress tackling gun laws. When one tweeter user by the name of Maureen Oehl Specht, who said she is a member of Saddleback, wrote that she is "very sad" to see Warren "buy unto this gun control rhetoric," defending the Second Amendment, Warren responded: "As Rick always says, you don't have to see eye to eye to walk hand in hand. The Body of Christ is made up of people with wildly divergent points of view about everything under the sun. We're still family."

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Robert Jeffress Twitter video screencap) Pastor Robert Jeffress speaking at First Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas, on May 15, 2016. 5. Robert Jeffress Robert Jeffress, pastor of First Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas, and regular social commentator who champions conservative positions, in part defended the Second Amendment, but said that reason should be applied. He began with a call for prayer on Wednesday on Twitter: "Join me in praying for those in Florida. Our hearts break for those who have lost loved ones at Douglas High School today." In a follow-up message he linked to an op-ed he wrote for Fox News in 2013, stating that it is "as relevant today after the Florida tragedy as it was more than four years ago" following the mass shooting at Washington Navy Yard. In the piece, Jeffress argued that America is suffering from an "epidemic of violence," partly fueled by the movie and video game industry, which he said is "filled with explicit gore that has made violence the new pornography of our age." Speaking on gun rights, he added, "The right to bear arms that is guaranteed by the Second Amendment must be protected at all costs but should never be used as an excuse against reasonable background checks that might serve as a partial deterrent to keeping guns out of the hands of criminals."

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Dare 2 Share) Greg Stier, CEO and founder of Dare 2 Share Ministries, speaks to thousands of youths in this undated photo. 6. Greg Stier Greg Stier, founder of Dare 2 Share Ministries, noted that he still remembers the Columbine High School massacre in Jefferson County, Colorado, back in 1999, which happened nearby in the town where he lives. "My wife is a public school teacher in the same school district and I knew a lot teens who went to Columbine. The news rattled me to my core, especially as, in the days that followed, I talked to and prayed with teenagers who had been impacted by the shooting as they gathered in the park adjacent to Columbine High School to mourn," he recalled on his website. Stier noted that it was that tragic incident that led him to resign as church pastor so that he can pursue Dare 2 Share full-time, knowing he was called to mobilize teenagers with the hope of Jesus. He argued that there are four main things Christians can do in the wake of the school shooting, staring with mourning. "We mourn for these teenagers. We mourn for their parents. We mourn for this school and the surviving teenagers and teachers who forever will be traumatized by these terrible events," he began. Next, he said that it is important to pray for God to act and to comfort the victims and the survivors. He warned that churches need to "stop demonizing public schools" and reach out to them. "Let's provide adults to support teachers, to help them grade papers, read with children and be available to serve. It may not prevent school shootings, but the more adults there are in a school, the better the chance that kids can be protected or taken to a safe place in an emergency situation," he positioned. Finally, he talked about reaching out: "This nation needs the gospel now more than ever. We need to reach everyone with the hope of Jesus Christ."

Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: Youtube/CatholicTV) Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, metropolitan archbishop of Galveston-Houston 7. Cardinal Daniel DiNardo Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of Galveston-Houston, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, said that that the tragic shooting was "needless." He also noted that the violence occurred on Ash Wednesday, which is the beginning of Lent, the liturgical observance that lasts for six weeks before Easter. "May the mercy of God comfort the grieving families and sustain the wounded in their healing. Catholics and many other Christians have begun the journey of Lent today," DiNardo said in a statement on Wednesday. "I encourage us to unite our prayers and sacrifices for the healing and consolation of all those who have been affected by violence in these last weeks and for a conversion of heart, that our communities and nation will be marked by peace," he added. "I pray also for unity in seeking to build toward a society with fewer tragedies caused by senseless gun violence. Our hope is in the Lord, as he promised after his resurrection, 'behold, I am with you always, until the end of the age' (Mt. 28:20)."

Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: YouTube) Beth Moore, founder of Living Proof Ministries, preaches in December 2017. 8. Beth Moore Evangelist Beth Moore of Living Proof Ministries focused on the 17 people who died in the shooting, many of them youngsters, and listed out each of their names in a tweet: "Alyssa Scott Martin Nick Aaron Jaime Chris Luke Cara Gina Joaquin Alaina Meadow Alex Carmen Helena Peter," she posted. In an earlier tweet, Moore issued a prayer directly to Christ. "Merciful Jesus, Parkland. Manifest Your presence in multiplied mercies. Let Your tears fall like gentle rain on ravaged land. Make Your strength their courage," Moore wrote. "Lay Your healing hands on their wounded. Wrap Your arms around their grieving. Whisper solace to their traumatized."