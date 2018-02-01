'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5 Spoilers: Daisy Argues to Stay Behind; Yo-Yo in Danger

Facebook/AgentsofShield Promotional image for 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

The upcoming episode of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 will see Daisy (Chloe Bennet) making an important decision.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Past Life," states that S.H.I.E.L.D. will have one last opportunity to go back to their proper timeline. However, the decisions they make could have lethal repercussions.

A teaser trailer for the new episode features a lot of action and terror, as Kasius (Dominic Rains) goes after the agents. The final scene previews Yo-Yo (Natalia Cordova-Buckley) in danger, as she trembles at the mercy of Kasius, who is holding a blade against her throat. It definitely looks like he is about to slash it, though it remains to be seen whether she will be saved at the last minute.

Speaking of being saved, a sneak peek exclusively released by Entertainment Weekly shows Daisy making the decision to stay in the future in order to prevent the world's end. She makes the convincing argument that she could be the cause of the world's destruction, but Coulson (Clark Gregg) and May (Ming-Na Wen) are not buying it. They try to talk Daisy into going back to the prime timeline with them, but it seems that she has already made up her mind.

"The guilt starts seeping in and she does try to take some extreme measures in the future," Bennet revealed to the same publication.

Fans should not be too worried about Chloe, though, as she will be the main focus of a new character that will be first introduced in the March 2 episode. Dove Cameron is set to portray a smart girl named Ruby, who is also the daughter of General Hale (Catherine Dent). But there is more to her than meets the eye. According to a separate article from EW, Ruby also has a mysterious obsession with Daisy.

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 airs Fridays, at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.