Kathy Bates will return to the eighth installment of 'American Horror Story' on FX.

The long wait for the next installment of "American Horror Story" will soon be over.

Executive producer Ryan Murphy finally dished some details about the eighth season of FX's highly acclaimed horror anthology to E! News, including the names of those who will be part of the cast in the upcoming season as well as its upcoming theme.

According to Murphy, season 8 of "American Horror Story" will be very different from the show's past seasons. "It's all very, very dark but very funny," the executive producer stated. The report also noted that Murphy mentioned during the Television Critics Association press tour that the plot will feature events that will take place in the future.

Aside from the possible plot, Murphy also told Entertainment Weekly that Kathy Bates will be back in the horror anthology series as one of the leads. "Kathy and Sarah Paulson have a lot of great stuff to get to do," Murphy stated. "So, with Evan Peters, the three of them are the leads this year," he added.

Bates missed out on 2017's "American Horror Story: Cult" because she was cast in the Netflix series "Disjointed." But since the web series was not renewed for another season, the actress is now free to return to the horror anthology franchise.

He also talked about the rumors circulating online, which speculates that the title for "American Horror Story" season 8 is "Radioactive."

"I heard about that rumor. Well, that's based on a fact that we've cleared a lot of titles for that show. It's an interesting idea. I can neither confirm nor deny," he said in the interview.

However, "Radioactive" might just be one of the possible titles for the upcoming season, based on the report of Bleeding Cool, which claimed that FX registered a number of season names that can be used for the future.

More details about "American Horror Story" season 8 are expected to be announced soon.