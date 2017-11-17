'American Horror Story' Season 8 News: Sarah Paulson Excited About One of Ryan Murphy's Ideas

Facebook/AmericanHorrorStory Promotional image for 'American Horror Story'

The seventh season of "American Horror Story" only recently concluded, but fans are already excited about where the anthology series may go next.

So far, "Cult" is the first season not to deal with any form of supernatural or paranormal activity. It remains to be seen, though, whether creator Ryan Murphy intends to continue down this path. However, star Sarah Paulson (Lana Winters) has revealed that ideas have already been thrown around.

"I do not think it's been decided," Paulson told Entertainment Weekly of season 8's theme. She further revealed that Murphy already spoke to her about some ideas he had and that she is specifically excited about one of them. "I think it's a percolating thing. Whether or not I'll actually do that or that will be the story remains to be seen."

"But there have been some preliminary conversations," she added. "I hope it's the one I hope it is; let's put I that way. I've heard more than one idea and there's one in particular I really hope lands."

Paulson has starred in all seven seasons of "American Horror Story," and the actress will return for the next installment. Leslie Grossman, on the other hand, made her "American Horror Story" debut in "Cult," though she is glad to work with Murphy again should she be given the opportunity.

"Oh, anything could happen," Grossman told TVLine. "But if Ryan felt there was a place for me next season, I would be thrilled to come back."

Murphy previously teased a crossover season between "Murder House" and "Coven," which are seasons 1 and 3, respectively. He also revealed that all seasons of the anthology series are somehow connected, something he proved again with the mention of Lana in "Cult." Lana first appeared in season 2 "Asylum" and then again in season 6 "Roanoke."

A premiere date for the next season of "American Horror Story" has yet to be announced, though it is expected to air in the fall of 2018.